ARAPAHOE - John Raymond Baldree, 80, of Arapahoe passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from U.S. Civil Service MCAS, Cherry Point. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Roberts Baldree and a son, John R. Baldree Jr. He is survived by son, Michael Baldree and wife, Tammy; daughter, Sherry B. Rice and husband, Brad; sister, Eva Knowles; and five grandchildren, Thomas Pollock, Timothy Pollock, Laura Pollock, Jenna Baldree and Isaac Baldree. A private inurnment will be held in Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019