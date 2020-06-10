John W. Gossler, 86, went home to be in the arms of the Lord on June 9, 2020. He is reunited with his loving wife, Rita, of 61 years.

He was born in Allentown, PA and retired to New Bern, NC in 1990. John was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

He volunteered for more than 20 years at CarolinaEast Medical and just recently was trained to drive the transport cart that delivered visitors to and from their parked cars when visiting loved ones in the hospital. Previously, Mr. John, as he was known throughout the community, was a DAV driver and transported veterans to their doctor appointments in Greenville.

Until recently, Mr. John was employed part time at the Piggly Wiggly on Simmons Street in New Bern. He enjoyed his coworkers and assisting the customers out to their car. With his smile and quick wit he made others happy and had many friends and acquaintances throughout the community. In his spare time he played the mandolin and stayed busy with his house and yard work. Most of all, Pop Pop loved visits from his great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Evy. As a caring father of six children, John will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Thank you to all the nurses and aides of Craven County Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care for caring and comforting our loved one.

He is survived by his four daughters, Susan A. Namowicz and husband Stanley; daughter Virginia M. Groff and husband Rick; daughter Theresa L Bancroft and husband Robert; daughter Nancy J. Powell and husband Mark; two sons, Ronald H. Gossler and Kenneth P. Gossler.

Also survived by grandchildren Angela S. Serricca and husband Jesse; Joshua Bancroft and wife Bianca; Jason P. Namowicz and wife Rita and Lauren R. Gentile and husband Gage. Survived by two great-grandchildren, Gabriel Gentile and Evy Gentile.

Family requests, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the CarolinaEast Foundation, SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center, 2007-B Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC 28560.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, on Friday June 12, at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Country Club Road, New Bern, NC. Immediate family will have a private luncheon, due to coronavirus precautions, at another location.



