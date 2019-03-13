Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Hall IV. View Sign

John W. Hall IV of New Bern, NC passed peacefully at home on March 11, 2019. He was born March 2, 1928 in Baltimore, MD.

John is survived by his wife Eleanore Paul Hall, his daughter, Donna Hudson Russell (California, MD) his grandchildren, Evan Mychal Russell (California, MD) and Morgan Nicole Russell (Orlando, FL), sister, Lorna Lee Catling, niece, Linda Catling and nephew Bradford Catling of Baltimore, MD. He is preceded in death by his father, John W. Hall, (Box Horn Farm, Parkton, MD) in 1968 and his mother Lorna G. Hall (Leonardtown, MD) in 1995.

Mr. Hall proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. WWII, until 1949, graduated Iowa State University in 1953 and held a myriad of diverse occupations including driving for the Checker Cab Co., Baltimore, MD, served as an Alaskan Fisherman, B& O Rail Road mail clerk and a Diver and Boating Tour Assistant out of the Florida Keys. Mr. Hall began his career with the U.S. Soil Conservation District in 1962 in Cumberland transferred to Leonardtown, MD where he retired in 1987 with a 24-year career as the

district conservationist.

In retirement, he and his wife traveled the US with friends until they decided to settle in Eastern Carolina. John proactively worked in his community for the U.S. Census Bureau and was a highly regarded Legal Liaison for 10-years and created fond memories for staff. Mr. Hall was a fraternal member of the Knights of Columbus and treasured working the Veterans' Organic Garden in New Bern.

He pursued his many hobbies including reading, travel, music, world history and cooking. John thought himself to be quite the cook in the kitchen. We could always count on John to prepare an uncoordinated mixture of something he called crock-pot goulash to a favorite seafood bisque. Mr. Hall was quite the bird and environmental enthusiast as he could categorically identify any perched feathered visitor and emphatically educate a younger generation "It's not dirt, its soil". He always shared his love of the water, farming and gardening as they were his favorite pastimes.

Funeral Mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial following in the Church Cemetery in Compton, Maryland.

