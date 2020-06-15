John W. Steen Jr., 76, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, followed by funeral at 2 p.m. at Pollock~Best Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Best Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.