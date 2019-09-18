John Willie McDonald, 66, of 1305 Fisher Street, Morehead City, formerly of New Bern, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Undenominational Pentecostal Holiness Church- Rocky Run. Burial will follow in the New Bern Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
