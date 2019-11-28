John "Jack" Wygand
John "Jack" Wygand, 58, of New Bern, died on November 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous fight with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Wygand.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29th at Cotten Funeral Home. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30th at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bryan Huffman officiating. He will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019