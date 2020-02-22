Johnnie LaChance, 72, of Beaufort passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home. Johnnie was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. A celebration of Johnnie's life with Military Honors will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church in Beaufort officiated by Jay Noe and Pastor Jacob Snider. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.Flowers to the family are welcomed or Memorial gifts in Johnnie's name can be given to: The Salvation Army of Carteret County, PO Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020