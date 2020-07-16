1/
Johnnie Lewis Moore Perry
Johnnie Lewis Moore Perry, 74, of New Bern, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Riverpoint Crest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
A walk thru viewing will be held Sunday, July 19, 2029 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
He is survived by one son, Miquel Bryant, New Bern; two brothers, Bruce Chapman, Ohio and Bernard Chapman, New York, N.Y.; three sisters, Yvonne Jones, New Bern, Maria Chapman, New York, N.Y., Helen Chapman, New Bern; five grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar' s Mortuary, Inc.

