Johnnie Ray Gooding, Jr., 36, a native of the Rocky Run Community, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Baltimore, Md.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of Joyce M. Carter, 571 Rocky Run Road. Viewing hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
His funeral service is noon Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel, 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern. The interment will follow in the Gooding Family Cemetery, Rocky Run Community.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019