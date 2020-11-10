Commissioner Johnnie Sampson Jr., 87, 1038 Sampson St., New Bern, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at his home.

Service will take place on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at noon at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guildfield MB Church, 1036 Green St., New Bern and a private service with the family present from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel Belle Starkey Sampson of the home; 10 children; 42 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.

Interment will follow immediately after the funeral service in Evergreen Cemetery, New Bern.

All gatherings will be supported by the NC Governor's Stance on Social Distancing. Facial coverings must be worn upon entry and at all times.

Arrangements are by Haskins Funeral Home and Cremations, Goldsboro.





