Johnnie Warren Arthur Jr., 70, of Stonewall passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at home.

He attended Trent FWB Church. He retired from PCS Phosphate then started farming which he loved doing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Carol Arthur and his son, Jimmy Arthur.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth Williams Arthur; brother, Carroll Arthur and wife, Bonnie; three grandchildren, Britney Arthur, Ashley Arthur and Leslie Arthur; four great-grandchildren; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

His funeral will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 6th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Grady Simpson and the Rev. Walter Pence officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Sandhill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Pamlico, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515 or a .

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

