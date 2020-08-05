Johnny MacArthur McKeel Jr., age 46, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, July 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer. A native and lifelong resident of Greene County, he was born September 26, 1973, the son of the late Johnny MacArthur McKeel, Sr. and Linda Carol Shingleton McKeel.
Johnny graduated from Greene Central High School where he played baseball and formed his lifelong love of the game. He not only played throughout his life but also coached little league. He was an avid Duke basketball fan but he loved all types of sports, usually pulling for the underdog in any competition. He proudly worked with B&S Enterprise of Wilson, a Case IH dealership, as their Division Ag Manager and salesman. He was well respected for his leadership, work ethic and known to his customers as honest and dependable. His knowledge of all equipment in the farming industry was said to be impeccable. Johnny was hard working, he loved his job, co-workers and his customers, they were known as family to him.
Johnny attended New Direction Church in Snow Hill and was striving to get well and return to the church and become an active part of its growing ministry in the community.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, April Bender McKeel of the home; children, Sydney Teagan McKeel of the home, Madison Taylor McKeel of the home, and Justin Allen Woolard of the home; Joshua Andrew McKeel and wife Allie of Fairfield. He had a very special bond with his adopted grandmother, Kayron Shirley of Walstonburg. Sisters were, Wendy McKeel Carter her husband, Lloyd, and Michelle McKeel Warters her husband, Richard, all of Snow Hill; beloved parents-in-law, Allen and Jean Bender of Pollocksville; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann LeRay and brother-in-law, Jeremy of Pollocksville and Holly Ladner and brother-in-law, Scott of Holly Springs; nephews, Joshua LeRay, Austin Mooring, Trey Carter and Tyler Carter; and niece, Kate Ladner. Brother-in-law Jim Mooring and wife Kathy of Goldsboro.
A Celebration of Life Service was held 3 PM August 2nd at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Pastor Matthew Galloway officiating.
The family received friends following the service on and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to New Direction Church building fund, c/o Pastor Matthew Galloway, 108 SW Hines Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580.
