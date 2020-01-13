Johnny McClean Baker, 58, of Reelsboro, passed away on Saturday, January 11th, 2020. He will be remembered by those who knew him as a kind-hearted and caring person. Johnny was a skilled carpenter and could work on most anything. He especially enjoyed working on old cars, tractors and his boats.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lori Baker; his mother, Nita Baker; his daughter, Taylor Baker; his stepson, Joseph Brinkley (Kari); his sister, Diane Priddy; and beloved dog, "Buddy." Sadly, he was preceded in death by his father, John W. Baker, Jr.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 17th at New Bern Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Rex Bennett officiating.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



