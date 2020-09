Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnny "Max" Taylor, 71, of New Bern, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Taylor; son, Mark Taylor of Richmond, Va.; two stepchildren; three grandchildren, a sister and three step grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Sept. 17, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



