GRANTSBORO - Johny Bert Armstrong III, 30, of Grantsboro passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in New Bedford, MA.
He is survived by his parents, Johny Jr. & Peggy Armstrong; daughter, Kimberlie Nicole Armstrong; sister, Joy Denise Armstrong Bartle and husband, Sgt. Kenny Bartle; and two nieces, Autumn Grace Bartle and Olivia Bartle.
His visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 22nd at Bryant Funeral Home.
A private burial will be held at Sandhill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019