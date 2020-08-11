Jonathan Franklin Webster passed away on August 7, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center at the age of 56. He was born on March 29, 1964 in Durham NC to Robert E. Webster and the late Beverlee S. Webster.

He is survived by his father, Robert E. Webster and stepmother, Gay H. Webster; brothers, Malcolm Webster (wife Paula) and Alexander Webster (wife Amber) and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved plot hound, the Baroness Olive von Oyle.

Jon attended Durham public schools except for the year 1978/79 when he attended the Theodor-Heuss Gymnasium in Goettingen, Germany. In 1986 he graduated from Amherst College with a BA in philosophy and spent the next three years studying philosophy at the University of Goettingen in Germany. Upon returning to the States, Jon worked in Information Technology for a number of companies until he was forced to retire because of ill health.

Jon continued to study philosophy throughout the remainder of his life and was able to integrate what he learned to maintain a positive outlook and love of life throughout his battles with health issues. Jon had what can only be described as the most amazing group of friends who flew under the moniker 'RGM.' This closest of friends network included childhood friends Andrew Wallace, Bill O'Shea, Bo Harrison, Charles Jones, and John Ward who have shared his love of skateboarding, music, cars and motorcycles for the almost 50-year span of their friendship. Jon was always up for cruising with friends on his motorcycles that he named Guzzilla and the Webster Boogie, attending car shows, and going to as many concerts as possible. Jon was a great and loving son, brother, friend, uncle, and mentor to any life that he touched. He is and will continue to be greatly missed by all.

Due to the Coronavirus, we plan to hold a celebration of Jon's life at a future date to be determined. Any memorial contributions one may wish to make can be to the SPVFD and EMS, 6389 Straight Rd., Oriental NC 28571.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.







