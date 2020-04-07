HAVELOCK - Jonathan James, 86, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport. His service will be held at noon Saturday, April 11, at the Newport Community Cemetery Vine Lane, Newport. A walk thru viewing will be Friday from noon – 4 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary. He is survived his wife, Aggie Martin James of the home. Due to the Coronavirus all services are following the Governor's guidelines of 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 Family members. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020