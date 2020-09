Or Copy this URL to Share

Jonathan Russell Bobo, 38, of Cove City, died Sept. 12, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Jonathan and Ashton, both of Goldsboro and mother, Lou Rodehaver of Cove City.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road, Kinston.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



