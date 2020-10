Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Benton Kirby Jr., 88, of Havelock, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret A. Kirby of the home; daughter, Mildred Ruth Turner of Chesnee, S.C. and Judy Dianne Latham of Mechanicsville, Md.; and son, Patrick Allyn Kirby of New Mexico.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock.



