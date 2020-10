Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Espiritu, 52, of Havelock, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

His funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. The service can be viewed on the funeral home's website.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock.



