1/1
Joseph Everette "Jay" Mattingly Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph (Jay) Everette Mattingly Jr. of Leesburg, VA passed away on September 24, 2020. He was born in Washington DC on October 4, 1934. Raised and educated in the Catholic faith. Graduating from Gonzaga High School in 1953 and attending the University of Maryland. Joined DC National Guard at age 18. Eventually joining the Army Reserve as an MP where he served 42 years retiring with the rank of Colonel. His career of 36 years at the US Postal service in Computer Systems sent him to Atlanta and then back to Maryland. He retired in 1992 and in 1993 moved to New Bern, NC. He found politics and was elected as Alderman of the 4th Ward serving 12 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus New Bern Council 3303.
He enjoyed Senior Softball (Pepsi Kids) while in New Bern. Traveling with the team and participating in NC Senior Games. Moved in 2018 to Lansdowne Woods in Leesburg, VA to be near family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Sandra Mattingly and their two sons Ted (Kiska) of Leesburg, VA and Todd (Donna) of Richmond, VA and five grandchildren; two sisters Anita Bane of Fairfax, VA and Kathryn Dabler (Gary) of California. Many nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus New Bern Council 3303.
Private service to be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home Of Leesburg - Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Rest in Peace Dad! We miss you but know you are with the Heavenly Father and reunited with your Mom and POP, Michael , Hetty and your grandmother. Thank you for setting the example on how to be a good man and a good father!! Love you!
Ted Mattingly
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved