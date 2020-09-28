Joseph (Jay) Everette Mattingly Jr. of Leesburg, VA passed away on September 24, 2020. He was born in Washington DC on October 4, 1934. Raised and educated in the Catholic faith. Graduating from Gonzaga High School in 1953 and attending the University of Maryland. Joined DC National Guard at age 18. Eventually joining the Army Reserve as an MP where he served 42 years retiring with the rank of Colonel. His career of 36 years at the US Postal service in Computer Systems sent him to Atlanta and then back to Maryland. He retired in 1992 and in 1993 moved to New Bern, NC. He found politics and was elected as Alderman of the 4th Ward serving 12 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus New Bern Council 3303.

He enjoyed Senior Softball (Pepsi Kids) while in New Bern. Traveling with the team and participating in NC Senior Games. Moved in 2018 to Lansdowne Woods in Leesburg, VA to be near family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Sandra Mattingly and their two sons Ted (Kiska) of Leesburg, VA and Todd (Donna) of Richmond, VA and five grandchildren; two sisters Anita Bane of Fairfax, VA and Kathryn Dabler (Gary) of California. Many nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus New Bern Council 3303.

Private service to be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store