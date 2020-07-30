Joseph Francis Moranski, 72, of Roxboro, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Beacon, NY, he was the son of the late Francis and Paulina Root Moranski. He is preceded in death by his two sisters: Christine and Norma Moranski. Mr. Moranski was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in
Durham.
Surviving are his wife, Jeanne Benamati Moranski; son, Joe Moranski and wife, Cheryl of Rougemont; two brothers: Pete Moranski and Frank Moranski; four sisters: Susie Moranski, Judy Moranski, Donna Moranski Barr and Mary Helen Moranski; three grandchildren: Caitlin Moranski, Amber Moranski and
Tanya Alridge (Adam); two great-grandchildren: Grayson and Lainey Alridge.
Visitation will be held 3-4:30 PM Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Brooks & White Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
