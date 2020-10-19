1/1
Joseph Franklin Metts
Joseph Franklin Metts, 80, of Reelsboro, passed away at CarolinaEast Health Center on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Joe was a member of Reelsboro United Methodist Church and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who had a passionate heart for his family, especially the love of his life, Marie, for whom he cared for during her difficult illness. Joe was a self-taught entrepreneur who had several business ventures during his life but was most known for his garment business, which he dearly loved. He was dedicated to his work and always strived to make a better life for his family. We can rejoice knowing that he has been reunited with his lifelong best friend and wife, Marie Metts, in heaven.
He was the son of the late Joseph Martin Metts and Hattie Mae Jarman Metts. His brothers and sisters are Ivey (d) and Pat Metts Sr., Hilda (d) and Edgar Futrell, Sidney and Lucy Metts Sr., Frederick and Pumpkin Smith, Carlton and Anne Metts, Ray Metts, Faye and Chester Heath, Nelson and Melba Metts, Gene (d) and Annette Metts Sr., Bruce and Thelma Metts and Baby Gladys Metts (d).
Surviving family include his children, Joseph B. Metts (Carrie), Frederick Leroy Hardison, Jr. (Donna), Cindy Saulter (Dennis), David Hardison (Paula), and Tina Metts, Shelly Leonard; eight grandchildren, Christen Lee (Justin), Courtney Finch (Cody), Jessica Hardison, Felecia West, Crystal Homer (Skyler) and Kimberly Saulter, Taylor Metts and Joseph A. Metts; and twelve great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 21st at Cotten Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22nd at Cotten Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rex Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Riley Green officiating.
As a 27 year cancer fighter and survivor, the family suggests that memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.


Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
