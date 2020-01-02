Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Haddock. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary



Junior was born and raised in Jones County and was the youngest of 12 children. Junior served his country honorably with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He also owned and operated Haddock's 76 Station in Trenton for over 40 years. Junior was loved by all and never met a stranger.

Junior was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Westbrook Haddock.

Junior is survived his daughter, Kaye H Howard (husband, David); his two sons, Joey Haddock and Jeffrey Haddock (wife, Sandy); his sister Mrs. Leo (Rimp) Green; five grandchildren, Justin Howard, Hank Haddock, Frank Haddock, Emily Haddock, and Jacob Haddock; and his two great-grandsons, Caden Howard, Grayson Howard.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 4th, 2020 from 12 - 1 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern, NC. A Memorial Service will begin at 1 p.m., followed by an inurnment service at the Trenton Cemetery. Attire for all services will be casual.

The family will also host a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 4th, at the Eastern Carolina Yacht Club, 4500 Trent Pines Drive, Trent Woods, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion, Post 154, PO Box 745, Trenton, North Carolina, 28585 or other .

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

