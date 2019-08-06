Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. Hoey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On July 28, 2019, Joseph J Hoey, known to many as 'Ho', died peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. Joe was born on March 10, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe (Rocky) and Rita (Rit) Hoey, his favorite Aunts Shirley (Shi) and Kathaleen (Kicks) his brother-in-law Charlie, his nephew Bill, his best friends Ken and Bobby Schreiber and his dog Sassy. Surviving are his wife Daena, his brother Bob (Laura), his step-son Scott, his two FSLs Suzy and Joan (Roy), his nephew Nicholas, and lots of friends and relatives, especially his RJS group!

Joe grew up in Somerville, NJ where he attended Immaculate Conception School, Immaculata High School and Mt. St. Mary's College, which prompted him to briefly consider the Priesthood. Joe started with a major in accounting, but, when he learned that accountants had the highest suicide rate, decided to complete his degree in business instead.

Joe's career was wide and varied, mostly working in sales of computer programs. He started his own company, Erase It in 1977, degaussing computer tapes. The beauty of Joe was that he somehow always managed to figure out how to have the summers off so he could be at the beach. The Yankees were his team! Joe could be found on many a day, spending time at Yankee Stadium.

Joe lived in NY city in his formative years and loved all things about the city. He grieved the loss of the Twin Towers and September 11th was an annual day of mourning at our home. In 1999, Joe and Daena moved to New Bern where he could be found on the front porch on Metcalf St. and later on the back deck enjoying a 'health drink' and smoking a cigar.

Joe will be remembered for his warm smile, sense of humor and his ability to know the words to all the songs of his time, especially 'Along Comes Mary'.

Services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern, NC on August 10, 2019 at 3:00p.

No flowers please. Instead, donations may be made to the National MS Society or the .

Shalom



On July 28, 2019, Joseph J Hoey, known to many as 'Ho', died peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. Joe was born on March 10, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe (Rocky) and Rita (Rit) Hoey, his favorite Aunts Shirley (Shi) and Kathaleen (Kicks) his brother-in-law Charlie, his nephew Bill, his best friends Ken and Bobby Schreiber and his dog Sassy. Surviving are his wife Daena, his brother Bob (Laura), his step-son Scott, his two FSLs Suzy and Joan (Roy), his nephew Nicholas, and lots of friends and relatives, especially his RJS group!Joe grew up in Somerville, NJ where he attended Immaculate Conception School, Immaculata High School and Mt. St. Mary's College, which prompted him to briefly consider the Priesthood. Joe started with a major in accounting, but, when he learned that accountants had the highest suicide rate, decided to complete his degree in business instead.Joe's career was wide and varied, mostly working in sales of computer programs. He started his own company, Erase It in 1977, degaussing computer tapes. The beauty of Joe was that he somehow always managed to figure out how to have the summers off so he could be at the beach. The Yankees were his team! Joe could be found on many a day, spending time at Yankee Stadium.Joe lived in NY city in his formative years and loved all things about the city. He grieved the loss of the Twin Towers and September 11th was an annual day of mourning at our home. In 1999, Joe and Daena moved to New Bern where he could be found on the front porch on Metcalf St. and later on the back deck enjoying a 'health drink' and smoking a cigar.Joe will be remembered for his warm smile, sense of humor and his ability to know the words to all the songs of his time, especially 'Along Comes Mary'.Services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern, NC on August 10, 2019 at 3:00p.No flowers please. Instead, donations may be made to the National MS Society or the .Shalom Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations