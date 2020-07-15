Joseph M. Wetherington, 80, of the Cayton Community, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

After graduating high school, Joe aspired a professional career in the forest products industry until his retirement in 2001. Joe was an avid runner and cyclist and participated in many local competitions. He held the North Carolina State Record for the 50-55 age group in a half-marathon. As life-long Cayton Community residents, Joseph and his wife, Evelyn, owned and operated Country Mart Convenience Store and Restaurant for 28 years.

He is survived by two sons, Joseph A. "Little Joe" Wetherington of Greenville, Chris Wetherington (Tammy) and one daughter, Karen Wetherington, all of Cayton, six grandchildren, Meredith W. Taylor (Jonathan) of Ernul, Jacob A. Wetherington (Amanda) of Simpsonville, SC., Kristen, Ethan and Seth Wetherington and Heather Garris, all of Cayton; three great grandsons, Noah, Charlee and "Little" Johnny.

Joseph is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn W. Wetherington, who was his high school sweetheart and wife of 61 years.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



