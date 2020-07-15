1/1
Joseph M. Wetherington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph M. Wetherington, 80, of the Cayton Community, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
After graduating high school, Joe aspired a professional career in the forest products industry until his retirement in 2001. Joe was an avid runner and cyclist and participated in many local competitions. He held the North Carolina State Record for the 50-55 age group in a half-marathon. As life-long Cayton Community residents, Joseph and his wife, Evelyn, owned and operated Country Mart Convenience Store and Restaurant for 28 years.
He is survived by two sons, Joseph A. "Little Joe" Wetherington of Greenville, Chris Wetherington (Tammy) and one daughter, Karen Wetherington, all of Cayton, six grandchildren, Meredith W. Taylor (Jonathan) of Ernul, Jacob A. Wetherington (Amanda) of Simpsonville, SC., Kristen, Ethan and Seth Wetherington and Heather Garris, all of Cayton; three great grandsons, Noah, Charlee and "Little" Johnny.
Joseph is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn W. Wetherington, who was his high school sweetheart and wife of 61 years.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved