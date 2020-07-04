NEW BERN - Joseph "Joe" Peter Malone, 93 of New Bern, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Joan Malone., sister in law, Elaine Arrison, and brother in law, John Reed and wife Elizabeth.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Josephine Malone.

Upon graduation from high school Joe joined the United States Navy and served his country faithfully during WWII. Joe retired as a Vice President for Manhattan Saving Bank in New York after 28 years of service. He was very active in the community. He served with the Mt. Kisco, N.Y. Chamber of Commerce for many years. He was named by the chamber as citizen of the year in 1987. Joe joined the Mt. Kisco Rotary Club in February of 1966. He was very active both on the club and district levels. He served as 7230 district governor for the year 1990-91, covering the area of Westchester County, NY, and the three islands, Staten, Manhattan, and Bermuda.

In 1991 the Malones moved to Fairfield Harbour in Eastern, N.C. Once settled into his new home, Joe became a Master Gardener, joined the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club, and became a charter member of the Carolina Coastal Railroaders.

In 2002 he and his wife Joan helped establish and charter the Neuse Sunrise Rotary Club, Joe and Joan both became active members of this new club. With his Rotary background he became very involved on the district 7720 level, and served in various positions. In 1998 he was chosen by the district to represent them on the counsel on legislation, which was held in New Delhi, India. While in New Delhi, Joe participated in National Polio Immunization Day. With that experience, after his return to North Carolina, he became very involved in the Polio Eradication Campaign for the district. For his efforts, Rotary International awarded him the Certificate of Meritorious Service in 2007. Joe had over 50 years of service with Rotary. He and his wife Joan are major donors to the Rotary Foundation. Besides Rotary, Joe also enjoyed traveling, especially transatlantic cruises, traveling to almost every country in the world. He also enjoyed model railroading, remaining an active member of the Carolina Coastal Railroaders till his death.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's honor to: Carolina Coastal Railroaders, P.O. Box 14860, New Bern, NC 28561.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



