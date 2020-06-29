Joseph Raymond Anderson Sr.
Joseph Raymond "Joe" Anderson, Sr., 77, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Joe was a hard worker, a good provider and enjoyed helping others. He loved his family with all of his heart and especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Deborah Stembridge, Michael Anderson, Bambi Brown, Melisa Anderson, Joseph R. Anderson, Jr., and Brandon Anderson; brother, George Anderson; sisters, Annette Warren, Judy Gladson, Frances Kite, and Letha Ryan; as well as fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.


Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
