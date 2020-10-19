1/
Joseph Sawyer
Joseph Sawyer, 90, resident of Bayboro, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home.
Joseph Jewell Sawyer was born in Bayboro, NC, on May 15, 1930. He was one of two children born to John and Sally (Jewell) Sawyer. He attended school and graduated from Stonewall High School with the Class of 1948. Following his graduation from high school, he enlisted with the United States Air Force. Following his discharge, he returned to New Bern to work for the local John Deere dealer. He continued to work on John Deere tractors and other agricultural implements until his retirement from McCotter Farms.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sally Sawyer.
He is survived by his brother, Charles C. Sawyer and wife, Konradine of Bayboro; nephews: David Sawyer of Alliance, Dennis Sawyer and wife, Polly of New Bern and Joseph C. Sawyer of Bayboro; and three great nephews: Jordan Taylor Sawyer, Bradley Sawyer and Dylan Sawyer.
His graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 21st at Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel with the Rev. Scott Fitzgerald officiating.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.


Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
