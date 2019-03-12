Joseph Wilson Baxley, 67, of Cayton, passed away March 10, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Wilson Baxley.
He loved Spring Hope FWB Church and fellowship with the members. Joseph last worked at Bridgeton Elementary School. He loved life and liked to stay on the go.
Surviving are his siblings, Henry Baxley (Debbie), Frankie Baxley (Kim), Frances Riggs (Rayborn), Donny Baxley; nephews, Justin, Spencer, Jamie, Daniel, Slade; niece, Tracy.
A memorial service will be held 3:00pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at Spring Hope FWB Church. The family will receive friends at the church.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Baxley family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019