NEW BERN - Joseph Wright Foy, 100, of 154 Rocky Run Road, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at his residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
His funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at St. James AME Zion Church in the Rocky Run Community. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019