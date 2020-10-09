1/
Josephine Rivers
GREENVILLE -Josephine Forbes Rivers, 72, died Oct. 7, 2020. at Vidant Inpatient Hospice.
Graveside service will be held at noon on Monday at Meadows Cemetery Brown Drive, James City.
Survivors include husband, William H. Rivers Sr. of Charleston, South Carolina; daughters, Irma D. Jackson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Kimberly L. Alexander of Charlotte, Catherine Roberts of Greenville; sons, William H. Rivers Jr., of Japan, James A. Rivers of Greensboro, George A. Rivers of Greenville, South Carolina; brother, James Forbes Jr., of New Bern; and sister, Shirley Forbes of Whitsett.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
