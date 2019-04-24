NEW BERN - Josephine Stancil Simmons, 82, of 3104 Kensington Park Drive, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at the home of her daughter.
Friends and family may express condolences at the home of Pamela and Starlin Beatty, 509 Rocky Run Road. Viewing hours are Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Kingdom Impact, 4140 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019