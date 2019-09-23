Josephine Swindell "Sheen" Boykin, 88, of New Bern, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Grover Lee Boykin; daughter, Sherrie Sheffield (Dewitt); grandson, Kevin Swindell (Tammy); two great grandchildren, Damian Swindell (Cecelia) and Jacob Swindell; and stepchildren, Thomas Boykin, Carmen Jeannette, and Ingrid Civils.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24th at Cotten Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service in the Chapel at 7 p.m. with the Reverend David McAnelly officiating. She will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to benefit the building fund of Spring Garden Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019