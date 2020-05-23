Joshua Morgan Pace, 23, of New Bern, passed away on May 21, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Dixie Dawn Pace Williams, his step-father, Ray Jones and his wife Jackie, father, Kevin Tomas, maternal grandmother, Dixie Fuller Pace, grandparents, Wanda Wallace, John Jones, Greg and Mary Tomas, two brothers, Casper Pace Jones and Brittani of New Bern, Dustin Ray Jones of Beaulaville, three sisters, Brittany Dawn Jones of New Bern, Layla Tomas of Vanceboro, Jasmine Martinez of New Bern, Aunts and Uncles, Dawn Pace and Gary Tucker, Dennis and Debbie Jo Kramer, Ebbie Howard Jr, Karen Hamilton, Tonya Jones, Lucretia Norwood, Jamie Baldwin, Jennifer Tomas, Hannah and Mylee Tucker, Cousins, Dorman F. and Kate Miner, Debbie Dawn Kramer and Jason Tyson, Joseph Kramer and many nieces and nephews. Joshua is also survived by his best friends, Dre Jones and Nick Morris. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, L.C. Pace Sr. and Uncle, Dorman Keith Miner.
He loved everybody and everybody loved him. He will be greatly missed.
His service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lakeside Chapel, Greenleaf Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cragmont GYC by visiting https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/CragmontAssemblyInc/DonateNow or 1233 North Fork Rd., Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020