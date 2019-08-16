Guest Book View Sign Service Information Strickland Funeral Home 103 W. Franklin Street Louisburg , NC 27549 (919)-496-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

September 26, 1985 – August 13, 2019

LOUISBURG – SSG Joshua Ross Wallace, 33, of the U.S. Army, of Louisburg, died Monday morning.

Josh was a grandson of the late Jeannie Cooke. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Summerlin.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Snow Hill Freewill Baptist Church, 1224 Red Hill Rd., Mt. Olive, NC 28365. Burial will follow in the Wallace Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12 – 1:45 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.

Josh is survived by his loving wife, Carly Wallace; son, Lloyd Wallace; mother and step-father, Joyce and Dennis Albertson of New Bern; father and step-mother, Timothy and Jean Wallace of Mt. Olive; maternal grandparents, James and Sheraldine Harper of Warsaw; step-maternal grandparents, Hallie and Jane Albertson of Beulaville; paternal grandfather, Thomas Wallace of Albertson; step-paternal grandmother, Susan Holmes of Mt. Olive; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sarah and Derrick Bailey; of New Bern; Monica and Mika Harp; Lezlie and Grant Griffin all of Ft. Worth, TX; brothers and sister-in-law, Ryan Albertson of New Bern; Kyle and Melinda Foley of Colorado; James and Cathy Summerlin of Wilmington; mother-in-law and father in-law, Karen and Alfred Carter of Bakersfield, CA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cary and Stacey Clark of Louisburg.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lloyd Wallace Education Fund, 228 Barrington Way, New Bern, NC 28562.

Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg,

