Joshua Ray Ganues, 80, of Oriental, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

His service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2020 at the Ganus Family Cemetery, N.C. Hwy. 306, Arapahoe, followed by the interment.

He is survived by his children, Joshua J. Ganues, Ellen Renee Holloway, Angela Christian and Robbie Boone; one brother, Rayfield Ganues, Arapahoe; five sisters, Gertie Mae Boomer, Arapahoe, Shirley Earline Saunders, Alliance, Dorothy G. Moore, Blounts Creek, Betty G. Hill, Arapahoe and Marie G. Collins, Arapahoe; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



