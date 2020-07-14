1/
Joyce Davis Connelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Davis Connelly, 71, of Cove City, NC died Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Morehead City, NC.
She grew up in Cove City and owned a mobile home park in Carteret County.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie C. Davis and L. D. "Dick" Davis and her beloved cat, Muffins.
Joyce is survived by one daughter and several cousins.
It was Ms. Connelly's wish to extend a special thank you to Jason Jones, David Moore, Bryan White and Donald Earl and Sherry Riggs.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel with Reverend Jason Jones officiating.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved