Joyce Davis Connelly, 71, of Cove City, NC died Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Morehead City, NC.
She grew up in Cove City and owned a mobile home park in Carteret County.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie C. Davis and L. D. "Dick" Davis and her beloved cat, Muffins.
Joyce is survived by one daughter and several cousins.
It was Ms. Connelly's wish to extend a special thank you to Jason Jones, David Moore, Bryan White and Donald Earl and Sherry Riggs.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel with Reverend Jason Jones officiating.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.