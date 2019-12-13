STONEWALL - Joyce Dunn Cutler went home to be with her Lord on December 12, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1942 in Pamlico County to Allie Simpson Dunn and Ellis Durwood Dunn. Joyce called Pamlico County home. She was born and raised in the Goose Creek community of Arapahoe with her sister, Hilda and her two brothers, Phillip and Wade. She lived her whole adult life in the Stonewall community where she lovingly raised her only son, Bryan. Joyce relished being a grandmother and cherished the relationship she had with her two grandsons, John and Michael. Services are being provided by Bryant Funeral Home in Alliance. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Bryant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm prior to the service. The family will hold a private burial at Greenleaf Memorial Park in New Bern on Tuesday morning. The family will receive friends all other times at Joyce's home, 231 Spain Farm Road in Stonewall. Memorial contributions are welcome and can be made to the Pamlico County Shrine Club or the .