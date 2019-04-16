Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Earlene (Bell) Murphy. View Sign

Joyce Earlene Bell Murphy, 76, of New Bern went to be with the lord April 15, 2019.

She is predeceased by her husband of 53 years Chester Murphy. She was a member of New Bern Pentecostal Holiness church. She loved to cook and was known for her coconut cakes.

Surviving are her sons, Brian Murphy and Greg Murphy (Tracy); daughter, Brenda Murphy all of New Bern; Grandchildren, Brandy Bender (Gary Jr,) and Ashton Murphy; great grandchildren, Kolby and Kaitlyn.

Services are scheduled for 3:30pm Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Lakeside Chapel, Greenleaf Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019

