July 9, 1935 – October 16, 2020
VANCEBORO - After suffering for several years with various diseases, due to COVID-19 complications, Joyce Fillingame Gaskins, 85, entered heavens gates on October 16, 2020, while at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern.
Due to the pandemic, services are pending. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Gaskins Family Cemetery, near Bridgeton, officiated by the Reverend Mike Scott. The family will see friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Mrs. Gaskins, a native of Craven County, who lived most of her life in the Vanceboro community, was the daughter of the late Dave and Julia S. Fillingame. Employed with Amital Spinning Corporation for more than 20 years, later serving as a supervisor, she was the only person to ever be presented the President's Award in 2000. While fulfilled by her work, Mrs. Gaskin's greatest joy in life was taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gaskins was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Clyde Earl Gaskins, Sr., by only thirteen days. She also was preceded in death by a son, Clyde Earl Gaskins, Jr., a brother, David Lee Fillingame, and four sisters, Marie Fillingame Whitford, Sybil Fillingame Hardee, twin sister, Loyce Fillingame Lancaster, and Irene Fillingame Morris. She is survived by a son, Kenneth (Ken) Randell Fillingame and wife, Angela, of Ernul; daughter, Tammy G. Gaskins of Ernul; grandsons, Chris Fillingame and wife, Brandy, of New Bern and Logan Whichard of Chocowinity; great grandchildren, Cameron Fillingame, Jaidyn Fillingame, and Nicholas Maxwell; sister, Jean Fillingame Ackiss of Goldsboro; sisters-in-law, Mary H. Fillingame of Vanceboro and Ellen Garza and husband, Roy of Sarasota, FL; brother-in-law, Phil Gaskins and wife, Tommie of New Bern; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Julia S. Fillingame Scholarship Endowed Fund at the University of Mount Olive, PO Box 90, Mount Olive, NC 28365, or Juniper Chapel OFWB Church, 655 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.