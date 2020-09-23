NEW BERN – Mrs. Joyce Hancock Rachid, 86, of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born on March 15, 1934 in Bridgeton, NC to Albert James Hancock and Dollie Springle Hancock. She was a kind, gentle woman who deeply loved her family, church, and time spent at the beach.
Joyce graduated Valedictorian from her class at Bridgeton High School in 1952. She then met the love of her life, Joe, to whom she was married for 51 years until his death in 2005. Joyce started her career at Montgomery Ward in downtown New Bern and worked her way up to billing supervisor. She then began working at Phillips Plating Company in Bridgeton where she was the business administrator and corporate secretary for 35 years until her retirement in 2005.
Joyce and Joe were dedicated members of St. Paul Catholic Church. They chaired the Bishop's Annual Appeal for 20 years and gave countless hours of their time to other projects. Joyce was proud to be a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Monsignor Michael A. Irwin #1704 for over 52 years. She held various roles during this time, such as the Office of the Regent for four consecutive terms. On the State level, she served as State Treasurer, First and Second State Vice Regent, and then State Regent from 2002 thru 2005.
What brought her the most joy was crafting her well known flower and Christmas arrangements for the annual CDA Christmas boutique, which she Chaired for many years. Joyce loved Christmas and crafting was her favorite pastime.
Sadly, Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph M. Rachid, her brothers, Walter and Jimmy Hancock; and her sisters, Sadie Weaver, Lois Pugh and Opal Gibble.
The family will receive friends 6-8:00 PM, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, with a Rosary at 7:30, at Pollock-Best Funeral Home and other times at the homes of her daughters. A Mass of Resurrection for Joyce will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, with Rev. Thomas S. Tully presiding, at St. Paul Catholic Church followed by her burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Memorials, in Joyce's name, may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 Country Club Rd. New Bern, NC 28562, www.osvonlinegiving.com/1779.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Teresa R. Kruske, and husband Freddy; and Joanna R. French, and husband Jimmy, of New Bern. She also leaves behind her sister, Geraldine H. James, of New Bern and her brother Jack Hancock, of Merritt; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to give their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Michael Reardon and his staff, along with the caring team with Craven County Hospice.
