Joyce M. Barnes, 81, of Harlem, GA, passed away on September 7, 2019. Prior to moving to Georgia, she resided in New Bern, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Barnes; daughter, Judy Barnes; and sons, Jerry Barnes and Tracy Barnes.

She is survived by her brother, Harvey Mercer of Wilson; daughters, Sharon Barnes of Pikeville, Terry Berkley (Earl) of Newport, and Kelly Dietz (Jeff) of Harlem, GA; She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

Service will be Friday, September 13th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cotten Funeral Home Chapel with visitation preceding the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

