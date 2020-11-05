Joyce Marie Pymm, 71 of New Bern, NC passed away at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis, sister, Geri Kowalski, sons; Ryan Pymm (Delta), Christopher Pymm (Jen), and grandchildren, Carter and Brooklyn.
She was a dedicated nurse for most of her life. When she retired, she became a member of the Two Rivers Church and volunteered as a Gray Lady at the local hospital.
Over the past 44 years we shared many great memories and were surrounded by an amazing collection of friends and family. She will always be remembered as the "Flamingo Lady."
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Craven County Hospice, Craven County Health Dept. Foundation, P.O. Drawer 12610. New Bern, NC 28561.
There once was a beautiful lady named Joyce, who fought cancer to the last breath of her voice. When I think of her, my eyes fill up with tears. Remembering our great life these past 44 years, and for that reason I am able to rejoice!
