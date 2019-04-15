Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Roach Rice. View Sign

REELSBORO - Joyce Roach Rice, 87, of Reelsboro, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

She was a member of New Hope Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Rice and son, Bob Rice.

She is survived by her son, Ken Rice of Reelsboro; brother, Albert Roach of Reelsboro; sisters, Ruth Smith of Raleigh, and Clara Banks of Dawson Creek; and special friend, Ruth Midyette of Alliance.

Her funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 16th at New Hope Christian Church with the Revs. Mike Roach, Eddie Phenix, Seth Jones & Riley Green officiating. Interment will be in Sandhill Cemetery, Reelsboro.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family requested memorial contributions be made to one's favorite charity.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

