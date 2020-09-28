Joyce Smith Riggs, 67, of New Bern, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Joyce retired from the Craven County School System after 20 years. During her time of service, Joyce touched the lives of many children at Brinson School. "Mrs. Riggs", as many would call her, developed life-long relationships with many of the children, parents, and coworkers she impacted. Her greatest joys in life were her husband, children, and especially grandchildren. Landis enjoyed riding a three wheel bicycle while Grandma watched him. You could find Easton and Grandma working on projects together. Anderson's highlight was getting a toy from Grandma's treasure box. Joyce was a kind hearted person and made sure everyone was taken care of on a daily basis. She was a devoted, loving, and caring wife, mother, and Grandma.

She is survived by her husband, Lee Anthony Riggs; sons, Griffin Riggs (Lori) and Michael Riggs (Sarah); and grandchildren, Landis, Easton, and Anderson Riggs.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elza and Margaret Smith of New Bern.

For those who wish to pay their final respects to Mrs. Joyce Riggs, a Floating Visitation will be held at Cotten Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie Bellis. The burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joyce Smith Riggs.



