1/1
Joyce Smith Riggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Smith Riggs, 67, of New Bern, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Joyce retired from the Craven County School System after 20 years. During her time of service, Joyce touched the lives of many children at Brinson School. "Mrs. Riggs", as many would call her, developed life-long relationships with many of the children, parents, and coworkers she impacted. Her greatest joys in life were her husband, children, and especially grandchildren. Landis enjoyed riding a three wheel bicycle while Grandma watched him. You could find Easton and Grandma working on projects together. Anderson's highlight was getting a toy from Grandma's treasure box. Joyce was a kind hearted person and made sure everyone was taken care of on a daily basis. She was a devoted, loving, and caring wife, mother, and Grandma.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Anthony Riggs; sons, Griffin Riggs (Lori) and Michael Riggs (Sarah); and grandchildren, Landis, Easton, and Anderson Riggs.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elza and Margaret Smith of New Bern.
For those who wish to pay their final respects to Mrs. Joyce Riggs, a Floating Visitation will be held at Cotten Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie Bellis. The burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joyce Smith Riggs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved