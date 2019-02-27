Obituary Guest Book View Sign



A memorial will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 23, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Winterville, NC. Burial will be at Greenleaf Cemetery in New Bern, NC.

Mrs. Robinson, daughter of the late Hugh T and Sarah Stokes, was a native of Pitt Co, resided in Craven Co for 40 years and then returned to Pitt Co. A graduate of Greenville High School, she did volunteer work for children with special needs in New Bern for many years. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for almost 40 years and thoroughly enjoyed bible education work.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hugh Talmage Stokes; sister Charlotte Stokes Garris and husband William Thomas Robinson Jr.

She is survived by son, William Thomas Robinson III and wife Jackie of New Bern; daughter, Amy Robinson Nichols, husband Timothy of Winterville; and grandson, William of Winterville.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

