October 31st, 1936 - November 3rd, 2020

Juanita was a perfect example of how love should appear. She spent her whole life working hard and always taking care of everyone whether she knew you or not. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, most importantly she loved feeding any and everyone. She loved spending time with her family, especially her late husband of almost 65 years. She was a woman of God and spent every day of her life proving just that.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reece and Pearl Swaringen; her beloved husband, Julian Howard; her brothers, Charles Edward, Leon, E.J., Durwood; and sister, Claire Scott. Survived by her daughters, Patsy Eubanks, Teresa Howard, Sandra Howell (Chris); son, Julian Lynn Howard Jr.; 5 grandchildren and 7 great children; brother, Ray Swaringen (Rena); sister, Geneva Rhine.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thanks to Craven County Hospice for the love, care and support given to her and the family. Also, an extreme special thanks to her grandson, Travis Tillman. He spent his whole life taking care of

both his grandparents. He was the caretaker sent directly from God. There are no words to form to say thank you to him for all he has done. Our family is beyond grateful for his selfless love he had for our "Granny and Gramps".

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Travis Tillman c/o Patsy Eubanks to help as he adjusts to a different life. Donations can be sent to PO Box 42, Ernul, NC 28527.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store