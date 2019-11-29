POLLOCKSVILLE - Judge Brimage, 87, of 166 Oliver Cross Road, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in the Frank Murphy Cemetery in Pollocksville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel.
Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019