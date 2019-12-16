Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Leann Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Leann Brown, 29, of New Bern, passed away on Saturday, December 14th, 2019. Leann loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and boating. More than anything else, she loved her daughter and was so very proud of her. Even though the world put many trials in the path of her life, she worked so hard to overcome them and be the mother that she wanted to be. She found peace and comfort through the trials in the arms of Jesus Christ.

She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Alexis Brown; her parents, Ray and Doo Brown; and grandparents, Roger and Margaret Brown and Judy Wooten; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18th at Cotten Funeral Home.

Service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 19th at Cotten Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David McAnelly and Reverend Wesley Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Garden Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Carolina Center for Recovery or to the Don't Judge Me, Help Me Opiate Outreach of North Carolina.

